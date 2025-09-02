Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donaldson has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $83.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $679,475,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,132,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 75.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,350,000 after buying an additional 1,430,120 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,825,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,977,000 after buying an additional 203,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,667,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

