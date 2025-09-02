The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $173.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $77,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $64,340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,505,000 after purchasing an additional 339,896 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,905,000 after purchasing an additional 282,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 346,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 216,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.