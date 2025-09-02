Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.38. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

