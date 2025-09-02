Radix (XRD) One Day Volume Hits $362.27 Thousand

Radix (XRD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Radix has a total market cap of $52.60 million and $362.27 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,230,779,655 coins and its circulating supply is 10,952,265,492 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

