LandBridge (NYSE:LB) versus Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Financial Comparison

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and LandBridge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $7.94 million 16.15 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.85 LandBridge $109.95 million 36.97 -$41.77 million $3.56 14.92

Profitability

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LandBridge. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Prairie Operating and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69% LandBridge 12.19% 5.63% 3.46%

Volatility and Risk

Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LandBridge has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prairie Operating and LandBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 2 3 0 2.60 LandBridge 1 3 4 0 2.38

Prairie Operating currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. LandBridge has a consensus price target of $62.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Prairie Operating’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than LandBridge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LandBridge beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

