Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $697.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $710.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

