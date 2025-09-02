Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

ET stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 389,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 13,750,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,370,000 after purchasing an additional 610,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

