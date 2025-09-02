Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Trading Up 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) were up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Approximately 72,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 47,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

Ukrproduct Group Trading Up 14.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (5.14) EPS for the quarter. Ukrproduct Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

In other news, insider Rinat Abdrasilov acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £5,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

