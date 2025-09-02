Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $570.40 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $583.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

