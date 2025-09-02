Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.