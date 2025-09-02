iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $142,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.