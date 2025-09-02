59 North Capital Management LP Buys 547,018 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 13.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $363,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $318.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.52 and a 1 year high of $318.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

