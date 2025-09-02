Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $168.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after acquiring an additional 642,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,636,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,567,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

