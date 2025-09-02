HitBTC Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $326.44 Thousand (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $326.44 thousand worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109,570.82 or 1.00758927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.32 or 0.00357088 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

