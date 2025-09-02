Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,259 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $261,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:BSX opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.53 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,509. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.