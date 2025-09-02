Stride (STRD) Price Hits $0.0879

Stride (STRD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Stride has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $182.81 thousand worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.08939973 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $186,838.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

