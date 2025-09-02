ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 203.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 301.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

