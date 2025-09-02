The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.30

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 2.30 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

