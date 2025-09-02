3G Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Intuit Inc. $INTU

3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Intuit comprises about 1.8% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Intuit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,488 shares of company stock worth $56,356,595 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $667.00 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $745.39 and its 200 day moving average is $678.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.