T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $286.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $251.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total transaction of $17,545,903.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,503,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,657,540,285.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at $91,682,168.76. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock worth $575,342,737. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

