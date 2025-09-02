Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $134.47 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $134,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,054 shares of company stock worth $10,706,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $918.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $944.66 and a 200-day moving average of $924.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

