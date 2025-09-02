The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $365.92 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.