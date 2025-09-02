56,844 Shares in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC Acquired by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.18% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 43,617.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 423.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $21,796,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.10. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.The business had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $839,402.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,647.98. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,425 shares of company stock worth $7,549,869. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.