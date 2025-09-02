AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) vs. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Head to Head Review

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innoviva and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 0 0 4 0 3.00 AbbVie 0 6 16 4 2.92

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innoviva currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.25%. AbbVie has a consensus price target of $214.95, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Innoviva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviva is more favorable than AbbVie.

99.1% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Innoviva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 10.44% 18.67% 9.92% AbbVie 6.45% 699.66% 13.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innoviva and AbbVie”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $358.71 million 3.59 $23.39 million $0.31 65.90 AbbVie $56.33 billion 6.59 $4.28 billion $2.10 100.12

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviva. Innoviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AbbVie beats Innoviva on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Its development pipeline includes zoliflodacin, a late-stage product candidate, a potential single oral dose cure for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea. Innoviva, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Sarissa Capital Management LP. It has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; botox therapeutic; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults; and Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine. In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases; Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Restasis to increase tear production; and other eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc., as well as collaboration with Tentarix Biotherapeutics, LP to develop conditionally-active and multi-specific biologics for oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

