5th Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $183.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

