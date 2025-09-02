4D Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. Quanta Services comprises 3.9% of 4D Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $378.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.76. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

