Centurion (CNT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.32 Thousand

Centurion (CNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $76.32 thousand and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00098272 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

