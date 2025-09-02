e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 11,795 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,363,030.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,021,241.48. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $2,835,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 188,991 shares in the company, valued at $21,839,799.96. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,070 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

