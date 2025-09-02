683 Capital Management LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up about 2.6% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $37,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,532,000 after buying an additional 818,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

