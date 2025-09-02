Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 0.6% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $286,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,491,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,394,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 37.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 156.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $603.52 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.64.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

