Metro Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Metro Stock Up 0.7%
Metro stock opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$81.01 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The company has a market cap of C$21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.68.
About Metro
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Low-Cost Global Exposure: 3 Diversified ETFs for Value Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Healthcare Setting Up to Be a Quiet Leader Into Year-End?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Gush as Oil Stays Volatile
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.