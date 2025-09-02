Metro Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Metro Stock Up 0.7%

Metro stock opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$81.01 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The company has a market cap of C$21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.68.

About Metro

See Also

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

