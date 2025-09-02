Metro Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:MRU)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2025

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Metro Stock Up 0.7%

Metro stock opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$81.01 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The company has a market cap of C$21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.68.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

See Also

Dividend History for Metro (TSE:MRU)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.