Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,865 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

