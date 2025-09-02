Verum Coin (VERUM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.19 Billion

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Verum Coin has a market cap of $8.19 billion and $227.21 thousand worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Verum Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $6,751.12 or 0.06169364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

Verum Coin Token Profile

Verum Coin was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 9,139,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,671 tokens. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. Verum Coin’s official website is verumcoin.info. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verum Coin is bitcointalk.org.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 9,137,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 6,752.08816726 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $224,344.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

