Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $417.35 Thousand

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $417.35 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be bought for about $314.84 or 0.00287706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped TAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Token Profile

Wrapped TAO launched on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 118,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 118,315.87061784. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 316.26366733 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $183,033.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.