BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $38,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,745.81. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $770,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 702,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,391,168.36. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,901 shares of company stock worth $4,141,052. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 432,848 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,074,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 923,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,234,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 608,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.