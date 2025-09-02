Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) vs. Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Critical Comparison

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Stardust Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic -1.78% -6.17% -2.22% Stardust Power N/A N/A -268.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $467.87 million 0.07 -$8.32 million ($0.78) -3.73 Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($0.56) -0.72

This table compares Key Tronic and Stardust Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stardust Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Key Tronic and Stardust Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20

Stardust Power has a consensus price target of $5.11, indicating a potential upside of 1,173.03%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Summary

Stardust Power beats Key Tronic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

