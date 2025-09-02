Reviewing Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Icahn Enterprises and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 IAC 0 2 12 0 2.86

Risk and Volatility

IAC has a consensus price target of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 30.87%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.78% -15.65% -4.06% IAC -14.52% -8.23% -5.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and IAC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $10.02 billion 0.48 -$445.00 million ($1.23) -6.89 IAC $3.81 billion 0.72 -$539.90 million ($5.39) -6.79

Icahn Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than IAC. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAC beats Icahn Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.