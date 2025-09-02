Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,499.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,859 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1%

PEP opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.