Perbak Capital Partners LLP Takes $489,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UPS opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

