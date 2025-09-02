Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $226,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.64.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $603.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.81.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

