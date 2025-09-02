Head to Head Survey: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) versus Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crocs and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 4 8 0 2.54 Vince 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crocs presently has a consensus target price of $105.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Vince has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.83%. Given Vince’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vince is more favorable than Crocs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Crocs has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vince has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Vince -9.66% 1.89% 0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Vince”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.10 billion 1.16 $950.07 million $3.73 23.38 Vince $293.45 million 0.06 -$19.05 million ($2.22) -0.64

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Vince. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Vince on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs



Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Vince



Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

