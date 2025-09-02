Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 149.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

