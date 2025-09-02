Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 123.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 1.2%

DVA opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

