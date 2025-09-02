Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 34 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $302,442,000 after purchasing an additional 378,801 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,065.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
ADSK opened at $314.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.93 and a 200 day moving average of $284.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
