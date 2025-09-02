DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,175 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $21,386,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $7,987,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $6,624,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

