Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF $LEGR

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 1.45% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.5579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

