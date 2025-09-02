Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,920 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 16.6% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.