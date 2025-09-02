1248 Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $9,024,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,524,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.