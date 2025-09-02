Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Grows Position in Alico, Inc. $ALCO

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alico were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alico by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alico in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alico by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alico in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alico news, Director Henry R. Slack sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $813,822.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,336.67. This trade represents a 37.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,157. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alico Price Performance

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 355.13%. Analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.97%.

Alico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Further Reading

