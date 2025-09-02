Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,488 shares of company stock worth $56,356,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $667.00 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $745.39 and a 200-day moving average of $678.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

